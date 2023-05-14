JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bristol, Tennessee man was arrested Friday after he attempted to purchase a firearm from a local shop, according to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD).

A release says that it was discovered that Bruce L. Jordan was a fugitive from justice after a background check was run while he was trying to purchase the firearm.

During the background check, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation alerted officers that Jordan was wanted out of Fredericksburg, Virginia for felony vandalism to a monument, criminal trespassing, and leaving the scene of an accident, according to JCPD.

Police say that at around 2:07 p.m., Jordan was arrested at the business without incident and taken to the Washington County Detention Center where he awaits extradition.