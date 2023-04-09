JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested on Sunday and charged with identity theft, according to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD).

Officers with the JCPD arrested 62-year-old Jeffery Tipton following an investigation into a suspicious vehicle at the Winged Deer Park boat ramp. During the investigation, Tipton allegedly provided police with false information pertaining to his identity, according to a release from the JCPD.

The release states that fingerprint equipment at the Washington County Detention Center was used to positively identify Tipton, and it was also discovered that he had an active arrest warrant.

At the time of the release, Tipton was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.