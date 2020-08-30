JCPD: Elizabethton woman arrested for identity theft

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Police arrested Heather Arp, 36, Sunday after Arp presented officers with another person’s information at a traffic stop, according to a press release.

Arp gave the name, date of birth, and social security number of another person to identify herself, said Johnson City Police.

After Arp’s identity was revealed, officers found that her license is revoked along with multiple warrants for her arrest.

She was charged with identity theft, fifth offense of driving on a revoked license, and violation of the vehicle light law.

Arp is currently being held in the Washington County Detention Center with a bond of $11,000.