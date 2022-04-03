JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Elizabethton man was charged with murder after police say he shot a man in the head Saturday.

According to a press release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were called to a parking lot in the 1700 block of Dave Buck Road on April 2 in reference to a gunshot in the area.

When they arrived, officers say they found a white male dead from a single gunshot wound to the head.

When investigating, the release says it was discovered that a “disagreement” arose between two men in the parking lot over the attempted theft of a vehicle.

“During the course of this disagreement, a handgun was produced and fired once,” the release states. “Striking the victim in the head.”

The victim, identified as Mark Gibble of Johnson City, was pronounced dead at the scene.

As a result of the investigation, officers arrested Tori S. Mann of Elizabethton, charging him with First Degree/Felony Murder and Attempted Theft of Property over $2,500.

Another person was also arrested, Stephanie Lipford of Elizabethton. Lipford is facing charges of Accessory After The Fact of First Degree/Felony Murder and attempted theft.

Both were booked into the Washington County Detention Center. Mann’s Bond has been set at $110,000 and Lipford’s has been set at $5,000.

The release says the investigation is ongoing, and that anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call investigators at 423-434-6166.