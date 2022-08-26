JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities duo is facing multiple charges after police say a bounced check revealed a string of thefts throughout the region.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were told about a vehicle purchased from a local car dealer by Roy and Jessica Killion of Johnson City and Jonesborough, respectively. The two allegedly paid for a 2011 Toyota Corolla with a personal check connected to a closed account.

Upon further investigation, JCPD officers say they discovered that Roy Killion was also a suspect in a theft from coin machines in a local carwash.

On August 16, the release said JCPD officers arrested both Killions. Once in custody, police say Roy Killion admitted to the thefts and officers discovered that the Killion couple had allegedly been living in an RV that was reported as stolen earlier that month.

The investigation led to multiple charges against the two:

Roy: Theft over $10,000 (two counts), theft over $2,500 (motor vehicle), burglary, attempted theft of property and worthless checks.

Jessica: Worthless checks and theft of property over $10,000.

Roy Killion – Photo: Washington County Detention Center

Jessica Killion – Photo: Washington County Detention Center

Roy Killion and Jessica Killion were transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where they were being held in lieu of an $18,000 and $5,000 bond, respectively.