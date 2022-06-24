JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Jonesborough man faces multiple charges after Johnson City police arrested him for rummaging through a dumpster early Thursday morning.

A release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) stated that officers responded to the Upper-Class Suites area on College Heights Road at 3:34 a.m. after receiving a complaint a man was going through a dumpster.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man, later identified as James Saylor, who reportedly gave officers a false name and resisted arrest.

During his booking at the Washington County Jail, a search revealed he had a bag of meth. He faces the following charges: meth possession, introduction of contraband into a penal facility, resisting arrest and identity theft.

Authorities set his bond at $21,000, and Saylor awaits arraignment, scheduled for Friday at 1:30.