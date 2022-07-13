JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man faces several charges following a nearly two-day incident in July, according to a Johnson City Police Department (JCPD).

Reginald Perry Cox III is accused of holding a woman against her will from July 8-9 as he raped and physically assaulted her — at one point threatening her with a gun, the news release stated.

An investigation revealed Cox is also a convicted felon. Officers charged him with domestic aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, rape and possession of a gun as a felon. Police transported Cox to the Washington County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond. He will appear in court Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.