JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City police say a man is facing charges in connection with what they are calling an intentional hit-and-run on Christmas.

Officers responded to a hit-and-run at Lakewood Apartments around 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 25.

Police determined that Hunter Vanhorn, 25, of Johnson City, intentionally hit someone with a vehicle and struck and damaged another vehicle, according to the Johnson City Police Department.

Police said Vanhorn had threatened to hit the person with brass knuckles before hitting them with the vehicle.

Vanhorn was arrested Wednesday on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of felony vandalism.