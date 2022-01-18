JCPD charges 18-year-old with attempted 2nd-degree murder

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An 18-year-old Johnson City man is facing several felony charges following a Dec. 1 shooting on West Eighth Avenue and Montgomery Street injured two people, according to police.

The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) stated investigators arrested Ja’Mika Beard, charging him with attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm during a felony and aggravated assault.

Police stated in a release that Beard entered a victims’ vehicle and shot a passenger in the hand before shooting the driver in the torso.

The JCPD arrested Beard on Friday, Jan. 14, and he was transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he remains on a $50,000 bond. His court date is yet to be determined.

No further details were released at this time.