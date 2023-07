JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) is investigating a report of shots fired at an apartment complex on Monday night.

According to a spokesperson for the JCPD, shell casings were found at Dunbar Apartments on Robinson Drive.

Courtesy of Samantha Vargas

No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing and no further details were able to be provided as of Tuesday morning, the spokesperson told News Channel 11.