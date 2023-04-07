JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police say a man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly drove through the front gate of a Johnson City business, crashed a vehicle, broke into another vehicle and fell asleep on the property.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers were dispatched to Isaac’s Pools and Spas on Bristol Highway after business employees said they found a man identified as Austin Church asleep in a company vehicle.

After consulting surveillance footage, investigators said they saw a vehicle drive through the business’s locked gate before driving to the back of the building on-site. The vehicle later allegedly crashed into two hot tubs and the building, reportedly causing thousands of dollars in damages.

Investigators said Church drove his vehicle off an embankment behind the business, which left him stuck. After the crash, Church allegedly broke into a company vehicle on-site where employees later found him asleep.

Church is facing charges of burglary, vandalism, possession of burglary tools and driving on a revoked license.

According to the release, Church was taken to the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of a $22,000 bond. He is set to appear in Washington County General Sessions Court on April 10.