JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Tennessee man reportedly fled to Virginia after an alleged November shooting in Johnson City.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of Nathanial Drive in Johnson City on Nov. 9, 2022, just before 2:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man lying on the pavement with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen, the release states. An investigation revealed that Micah Neil Turner, of Bristol, Tennessee, reportedly fled to Charlottesville, Virginia after the alleged shooting.

Investigators and the Albemarle County Police Department were able to locate Turner in Charlottesville, and he was released from the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail after waiving extradition on Jan. 6., 2023.

Turner was then transported to the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held on a $100,000 bond. His arraignment is set for Jan. 19 at 1:30 p.m. in Washington County General Sessions Court.