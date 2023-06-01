JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greeneville man turned himself in after he allegedly cut a man’s throat during a fight at a Johnson City restaurant in May.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers responded to a fight at Tulips American Pub and Grub on May 9 just before 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man bleeding from his neck due to a ‘large laceration.’ An investigation revealed that two men were reportedly involved in a physical altercation after a verbal argument when one man punched the other several times, the JCPD stated.

The man who was assaulted, later identified by the JCPD as Patrick James, 35, of Greeneville, allegedly used a knife to cut the other man’s throat. The victim with the laceration injury was reportedly taken to an area hospital for treatment.

According to a June 1 release, James turned himself into the Washington County Detention Center on the Aggravated Assault charge and is being held on a $25,000 bond. James is set to appear in court on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.