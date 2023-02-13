JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly robbed a Johnson City gas station Saturday night.

According to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers responded to 917 North State of Franklin Road (Exxon gas station) on Saturday around 10:30 p.m. in reference to an armed robbery.

The store clerk was reportedly held at gunpoint and cash was stolen from the store, the JCPD stated. The suspect was reportedly a black male wearing black pants, a black hoodie, black gloves and a ski mask.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the JCPD at (423) 434-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (423) 434-6158 to remain anonymous. Confidential tips can be sent by text at 423JCPD, 847411 (TIP411) or at www.citizenobserver.com. Messages can also be sent on the Johnson City Police Department Website.