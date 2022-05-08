JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Johnson City police have made an arrest in two recent shootings downtown.

Authorities have arrested 18-year-old Ja Mika Beard of Johnson City in connection with the incidents on April 30 downtown and May 4 in the Carver Housing area.

Police say Beard was determined to be a suspect from evidence and witness statements.

Beard is charged with attempted first-degree murder, (3cts) attempted second-degree murder, three counts of possession of a firearm while in the commission of a dangerous felony, and two counts of reckless aggravated assault.

He is being held in the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of a $500,000 bond for each incident. His arraignment is set for 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

Johnson City Police say the investigations are still active for these incidents as well as four others in a recent string of six within city limits. The first happened at Monarch apartments on April 16. Then there was an incident of three on April 19. Those happened on Legion Street, West Unaka Avenue, and Pardee Street.

Anyone with information should reach out to the Criminal Investigation Division at (423) 434-6166. For those wishing to remain anonymous, information can be sent by calling Crimestoppers at (423) 434-6158. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or submit online at www.citizenobserver.com.