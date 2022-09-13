JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) charged a man with felony reckless endangerment on Monday night after responding to reports of shots fired in the Sleepy Hollow Lane area.

An arrest report from the agency identified the suspect as Raymond Greene, of Johnson City. Officers charged him due to “the proximity of nearby residences,” and an investigation determined the shots had come from a nearby residence of the initial reported location.

The JCPD transported Greene to the Washington County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond, and his arraignment was at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday in General Sessions Court.