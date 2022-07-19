(WJHL) — Undercover work by the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) led to guilty pleas and prison sentences for two men.

According to a news release from 1st District Attorney Ken Baldwin, Tamba Poindoe, 30, and Joshua Darnell Odem, 31, both pleaded guilty to multiple cocaine-related drug charges.

Poindoe pleaded guilty to two counts of selling cocaine from an apartment on the 400 block of East Fairview Avenue in early 2021. Odem took a guilty plea for three counts of selling cocaine and one count of possession with the intent to sell it. Both sold the drugs to a confidential informant, the release states.

Odem’s possession charge stemmed from a May 20, 2021, incident when a JCPD officer responded to a report of a suspect intoxicated driver. When the officer searched the vehicle, they reportedly found an 18.51-gram bag of crack cocaine. The cocaine sale charges happened from January to March 2022. Drug agents used informants to purchase crack cocaine from Odem at 141 East Market St. on multiple occasions.

Poindoe and Odem received the same sentence. They will serve four years in prison, with release eligibility available after they serve 30% of their time behind bars (a little over one year). After the prison terms, the duo will serve eight years on probation.

