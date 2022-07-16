JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WHL) – The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) arrested a woman Saturday morning after a traffic stop.

According to the release, officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Desmine M. Richardson. During the investigation, officers developed probable cause to search the vehicle. Upon the search, officers found approximately 6.5 grams of methamphetamine, 26 syringes, two digital scales, a baggie with white residue, $149 cash and a loaded handgun.

Officers charged Richardson with methamphetamine for resale, possessing a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, drug paraphernalia and violation of seat belt law.

Richardson is being held on an $11,000 bond at the Washington County Detention Center and her arraignment is set for July 18 at 1:30 p.m.