JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) has charged two people with multiple counts of child endangerment.

According to a release from the JCPD, Helen Coy and David Miller, both of Johnson City, have each been charged with two counts of Heinous Aggravated Child Endangerment, one count of Aggravated Child Endangerment under 18 and two counts of Heinous Aggravated Child Neglect.

Coy and Miller were arrested and booked into the Washington County Detention Center and are being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond each.

This arrest is a result of an investigation into an allegation of child abuse and neglect involving three children, police say.

No further details regarding the investigation were released.