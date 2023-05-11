JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City police have arrested one man in the early Saturday shooting death of Joshua Delgado and charged him with second-degree murder, and a news release says more charges are expected as they continue investigating the death.

An affidavit filed Wednesday night states that Moziah McKinney, 20, fired multiple shots outside an apartment on Washington Avenue in the Carver development after a “verbal altercation” with Delgado, 23.

Moziah McKinney is charged with second degree murder in the May 6, 2023 shooting death of Joshua Delgado in Johnson City, Tenn. (Photo: Washington County Detention Center)

Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) officers arrested McKinney, of Johnson City, about 9 p.m. Wednesday and he is being held without bond at Washington County Detention Center due to previous failure to appear charges. He is scheduled for arraignment in Sessions Court Thursday afternoon.

The affidavit from JCPD investigator Bradlee Clark also states that “a second male” was involved in the argument.

“The investigation into Delgado’s death is ongoing, and further charges are expected,” a JCPD news release said.

Delgado was shot in front of 548 Washington Avenue and died on the back porch of a different apartment a short distance away sometime between 3:30 and 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police didn’t arrive until about 10:45 that morning when a passerby saw Delgado’s body. Clark’s affidavit says police discovered several shell casings in front of 546 and 548 Washington and that “it was later discovered that victim Delgado had close associates that reside at 548 Washington Avenue.”

Multiple witnesses helped police develop McKinney as the suspect, along with video from the area, the affidavit says.

Court records show McKinney currently faces charges of aggravated burglary (habitation) and theft of property in Washington County Criminal Court. Those charges were bound over to a grand jury in December for a burglary alleged to have occurred on Aug. 24, 2022.