JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) —Johnson City police arrested a woman on Christmas Day after two people said she “struck them with her vehicle,” a news release states.

Officers say they responded to the 2200 block of Indian Ridge Road, where two victims told police Breonna D. Lopez, of Johnson City, hit them with her vehicle and then “intentionally struck one victim’s vehicle with her vehicle.”

“These actions were allegedly committed all while Ms. Lopez’s juvenile daughter was in the vehicle,” the news release states.

According to police, authorities found Lopez in a nearby restaurant parking lot, and her “vehicle had damage consistent with the allegations made.”

Johnson City police charged her with aggravated assault, aggravated domestic assault, felony vandalism and felony child endangerment. Officers transported her to the Washington County Detention Center on a $40,000 bond. She will appear in court Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.