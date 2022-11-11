JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man faces a domestic aggravated assault charge after he allegedly held a knife to a woman’s face in the early hours of Friday morning, according to Johnson City authorities.

A news release from the Johnson City Police Department states that officers responded to a home at an undisclosed location, where a woman — who reportedly had red marks and scratches on her neck and chest — told police 23-year-old Ryan Dos Santos choked her.

The woman also said that Santos held a knife to her face, according to police.

The JCPD arrested Santos and transported him to the Washington County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond. He will appear in General Sessions Court on Monday at 1:30 p.m.