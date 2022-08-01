JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police arrested an Erwin woman on Monday after reportedly finding a 4-year-old child unattended in an unlocked vehicle with the windows down.

A news release from the Johnson City Police Department reports officers arrived at the Tipton and Spring streets area at 9:48 p.m. Callers alleged a “child had been left unattended for a substantial amount of time.”

Police discovered the child asleep in the vehicle covered by a pillow, the news release states. EMS personnel checked the 4-year-old because the child’s “clothes were soaked.” The Department of Children Services responded to the scene to take the child in.

A woman, identified as Autumn Samen, later returned to the scene, where officers arrested her with felony child neglect. Samen’s exact relationship with the child was not revealed.

Police transported Samen to the Washington County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond. Her arraignment is scheduled in Washington County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. on Monday.