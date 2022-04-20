JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police are continuing to investigate three shootings that took place early Tuesday morning in Johnson City which are believed to be related.



The shootings happened over a span of just five hours at three separate locations, and police said they believe them to be targeted.

The first one happened at Keystone Development.

One neighbor told News Channel 11 she thought she heard firecrackers. Another one said she knew what she heard early Tuesday morning was gunshots.

The gunshots have led to restless nights for mother Makayla Shell and her one-year-old daughter.

“Especially with it being right across the street,” Shell said.

Capt. Kevin Peters with the Johnson City Police Department said luckily, the three people who were inside the home that was shot into were in another room when the shooting happened.

Now, police are trying to identify the suspects.

“The video footage we have from Keystone, one of them has a mask on so we don’t get a whole view of his face,” Peters said.

At around 1:25 a.m. police were called to the 900 block of Pardee Street, the location of Keystone Development.

The suspects fired into a window and fled.

Three hours later and just before 5 a.m. the second shooting took place at the intersection of North Roan Street and West Unaka Avenue.

At 6:07 a.m., police were called to one more shooting near Legion Street and King Springs Road.

Authorities found an abandoned car with bullet holes once they arrived.

“Since there is three separate incidents, and they occur at different locations inside the city,” Peters said. “Right now, we feel as though the same person is being targeted.”

Nobody was reported injured, police said, but Makayla’s neighborhood where this all began is still shaken.

“All I heard was it sounded like a full clip,” Shell said. “It was a lot, a lot of gunfire, and when I tried to look out this window right here there was nothing.”

Police are looking for any information about the circumstances of the shooting and who was involved.

“Now every time a car goes by really slow I just go inside,” Shell said. “I’m too scared to stay out here.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the JCPD at (423) 434-6166.