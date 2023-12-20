JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) announced Wednesday that it was working alongside the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to investigate a “string of automated teller machine (ATM) burglaries.”

In a news release, the JCPD said officers responded to the Tennessee Credit Union at 310 Sunset Drive around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 10. Once they were on the scene, officers reportedly found a truck with the bank’s ATM underneath.

Some parts of the ATM were missing, and witnesses reportedly told the JCPD they had seen two men run from the scene of the burglary.

On Nov. 29, the JCPD was called to the Elizabethton Federal Savings Bank, also on Sunset Drive and around the same time in the early morning. Once again, police report they found an ATM that had been pulled from its base and broken into.

The second ATM was still chained to the truck in that instance.

According to the JCPD, the third ATM burglary occurred at the Bank of Tennessee on Med Tech Parkway on Tuesday. Police responded around 6:15 a.m. and found a still-running truck with hooks attached to an ATM. That ATM had been pulled from its base as well.

The JCPD noted the similarities in each instance, stating that each of the trucks found at the scenes had previously been reported stolen.

The release states the Johnson City burglaries are believed to be linked and said other similar crimes are being investigated in other parts of Tennessee and the U.S.

The Mosheim Police Department said in late November that an ATM in Mosheim had been broken into using a similar tactic. In that case, more than $84,000 was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call (423) 434-6166, and anyone who sees suspicious behavior near an ATM is asked to call 911.