JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) is investigating an alleged stabbing that took place downtown Friday afternoon.

According to a statement from the JCPD, the incident took place in the area of 200 Ashe Street on Friday. Two suspects are in custody, and the JCPD is asking anyone with information regarding the alleged stabbing to contact the department.

The JCPD said this is an ongoing investigation and additional details are currently not available.

Those wishing to contact the JCPD with a tip can call Crime Stoppers at 423-434-6158, text the department with the code “423JCPD” along with the tip to phone number 847411 (TIP411), or through the JCPD Tips app on IOS and Google Play. You can also email a tip to crimestopper@johnsoncitytn.org or send it anonymously online with Citizen Observer.