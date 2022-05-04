JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A shooting incident at the Carver Housing Community injured two people around 3 a.m. Wednesday, May 4.

According to a news release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers arrived at the 500 block of Washington Avenue to find two people with gunshot wounds. The injuries are not life-threatening, the release stated.

The circumstances surrounding what led to the shooting remain unclear.

Police asked for the public’s help with information regarding the incident; community members can call in tips at 423-434-6166. The investigation remains in its early stages, and no further details have been released.

At 1 p.m., Johnson City leaders held a press conference to speak about recent shooting incidents in the area. News Channel 11 will live stream the briefing on WJHL.com and the WJHL Facebook page.

This incident follows an early-morning shooting in downtown Johnson City Saturday that injured two people and damaged vehicles and an area business.