Photos: Keviontre Counsel (left) and Candace Young (right). Courtesy of the Washington County Detention Center

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people have been arrested on child abuse charges after an investigation by the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) and the Department of Children’s Services (DCS).

According to a release from the JCPD, Candace Young and Keviontre Counsel, both of Johnson City, were arrested Friday, August 5. Both were charged with one count of felony child abuse.

Details regarding the investigation were not released, aside from the fact that it was a joint investigation into “allegations of child abuse and neglect.”

Young and Counsel were booked into the Washington County Detention Center following their arrests. They were placed on $5,000 bonds.