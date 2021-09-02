JCPD: 13-year-old charged with attempted murder after shooting at West Walnut St. party

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A 13-year-old has been arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder after a shooting at a party on West Walnut Street on August 22.

According to an updated release from the Johnson City Police Department, the teenage boy was arrested in correlation to the shooting that occurred in the 100 block of West Walnut.

The release states the juvenile suspect was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault and carrying a weapon on school property.

JCPD previously reported that the shooting occurred when a 21-year-old man had asked the suspect to leave the house while a party was underway. An argument followed which led to the victim being shot in the abdomen.

The 13-year-old suspect fled the scene after the shooting, according to JCPD.

As of Thursday, he is being held in the Upper East Tennessee Juvenile Detention Center without bond. The suspect is scheduled to appear in Johnson City Juvenile Court Friday.