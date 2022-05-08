JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to Washington County Court records, a recently arrested 18-year-old Johnson City man is facing multiple attempted murder charges stemming from shootings throughout the county.

In May 2022, Ja’Mika Shampaigne Beard was charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection to April 30th’s incident on Spring Street alongside another shooting in the Carver Housing Community on May 4.

Before these cases, however, Beard was already out on bond for a second-degree murder charge being tried in Washington County Circuit Criminal Court according to online records. In a previous release, Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) investigators said Beard injured two people by allegedly firing into a car on West Eighth Avenue on December 1, 2021.

Court records also state that warrants for Beard’s arrest were filed on January 18 in connection to the shooting, but he has yet to appear in court. Beard’s first appearance in the case was scheduled for April 4, but a continuance was granted by Judge Stacy Street. The next set court date is July 8.

Beard posted a $50,000 surety bond on January 19, 2022 for his second-degree murder charge. According to the JCPD, Beard now has to post a $500,000 bond for each recent incident in order to be released.