JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City police say a shooting death that occurred at the Carver apartment complex early Saturday is being treated as a homicide, and they have identified the victim as Joshua Delgado of Johnson City.

“There’s a lot of information that they’re working on collecting, and their first priority is to identify the assailant,” City Manager Cathy Ball told News Channel 11 Monday afternoon. She said the Johnson City Police Department’s (JCPD) entire criminal investigations division was actively working on the case.

A Johnson City police vehicle at the Carver apartment complex Saturday, when police were investigating a shooting they now say is being treated as a homicide. (WJHL photo)

Police found Delgado on the porch of a residence at Carver late Saturday morning.

No one from JCPD was yet available to provide further updates on the case as of mid-afternoon Monday due to the focus on the investigation, Ball said.

Anyone having information is requested to contact the Johnson City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 434-6166 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at (423) 434-6158.

To send a confidential tip, text 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or send a tip to www.citizenobserver.com. You can also send messages via the Johnson City Police Department Website.