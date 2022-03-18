JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) arrested a man Thursday after receiving vandalism reports from a homeowner.

According to a release, Myral Clark, of Johnson City, will face several charges, including arson and felony vandalism, after police entered the home and found it to be severely damaged.

The homeowner told officers that Clark had been living in the house while the owner was out of town. An investigation found that Clark allegedly set fire to the floor of the house, vandalized the owner’s vehicle and also destroyed items in the home.

Officers searched Clark’s belongings and found a bag with a substance believed to be methamphetamine along with paraphernalia. Police arrested him, charging him with arson, felony vandalism, possession of meth and unlawful drug paraphernalia.

The JCPD transported Clark to the Washington County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond. His arraignment is set for March 18 at 1:30 p.m.