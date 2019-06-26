JC man charged after choking woman at gas station, threatening to kill her

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested and charged a man with aggravated domestic assault Wednesday evening.

According to a release from the Johsnon City Police Department, Heath McKeehan was arrested after officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a gas station on S Roan Street.

When they arrived, officers spoke to the victim who said that she and McKeehan had been having an argument earlier in the day.

The release says she then told officers that McKeehan put her in a choke hold, making her unable to breathe.

According to the release, she told officers that she had been able to escape, but McKeehan had told her if she got law enforcement involved, then he would kill her.

Officers located McKeehan at a different address, where he was placed under arrest and then taken to the Washington County Detention Center.

He is being held on a $25,000 bond.

McKeehan is set to appear in court Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in Washington County General Sessions Court.