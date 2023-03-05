JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man was arrested on Saturday and is accused of cutting a victim’s hand with a knife.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), Derek Smiley is charged with aggravated domestic assault.

JCPD officers responded to a motel on West Market Street at around 9:30 a.m. Saturday in regard to a domestic disturbance, the release said.

Investigation revealed that Smiley had allegedly cut a victim’s hand during an argument, the release said. The victim was treated by EMS at the scene, according to the release.

Derek Smiley was taken to the Washington County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.