JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a Johnson City man was arrested on Valentine’s Day and charged with sexual battery, a local business faced a full walk-out of all employees and has been temporarily closed.

According to an affidavit filed with Washington County General Sessions Court, an employee of a business located at 811 W Walnut St in Johnson City told Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) officers that Jacob Speiss, 37, had assaulted her on Jan. 25. After an investigation, Spiess was arrested on Feb. 14.

811 W Walnut St is the listed location of Bebettes: A New Orleans Coffeehouse.

According to the affidavit, the victim told officers that while she was in the back of the business, Speiss had begun giving her a back massage. Officers said the victim described the massage as “unwanted,” and that after a few minutes Spiess began touching her in other areas of her body.

After the incident, investigators say the employee quit her job and obtained an order of protection against Speiss. According to the affidavit, business owners told investigators that Speiss’s employment had been terminated due to the allegations, and that he had informed them he had given the victim a back massage that “went to[o] far.”

“Jacob was the store manager of our Johnson City location,” business owners told News Channel 11. “He was terminated after he informed us of a relationship with one of his staff members that did not meet our code of conduct. Later that day another team member informed us of the allegations that Jacob assaulted the team member.”

According to the affidavit, Speiss reportedly arrived at JCPD headquarters to discuss the incident and told officers that while the two had been “flirtatious” in the past, he had only hugged the victim that day.

Owners also said the Bebettes team was “very close with Jacob” and that they all had resigned simultaneously after the incident.

“Bebettes is a female owned company and does not tolerate any type of harassment or inappropriate conduct,” owners said. “We are currently making improvements in the restaurant and restaffing.”

The business was previously seen with signs stating that operations were halted for a winter break from Jan. 26 to Feb. 28. Owners told News Channel 11 that service is expected to resume March 8.

Spiess is set to appear in a criminal hearing on March 29, in Washington County General Sessions Court. Court records list a “special judge” as presiding over the case, and Spiess has been released on a $7,500 bond.