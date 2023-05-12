JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Gerald and Vicki Doutt were arrested Tuesday and are being held at the Washington County Detention Center on charges of first-degree murder and elder abuse.

The couple was arrested at their home in the Sulphur Springs community.

The Doutts were reportedly caretakers for Gerald’s brother, Michael Doutt. Sergeant Vincent Walters with the Criminal Investigation Division of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said there were other incidents leading up to the arrests.

“In June of 2022, there was a medical call at that home,” said Walters. “It was found basically that Mr. Doutt (Michael Doutt) was malnourished and bruised, and it was consistent with being abused, elder abuse.”

After that incident, first responders brought Michael Doutt to the hospital where he later died.

“He was still alive at that point,” said Walters. “He went to the hospital and stayed several days in the hospital and passed away, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.”

The Doutts will appear in the Washington County Criminal Court, but the sheriff’s office said the exact date is yet to be determined.

Both are being held on $250,000 bonds.