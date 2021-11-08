Investigation underway after inmate cut during fight in Northeast Correctional Complex

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC) authorities say investigations are underway and an inmate is in stable condition after being cut in a fight inside of Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) Sunday night.

TDOC public information officer Robert Reburn told News Channel 11 that an “inmate was cut by another during a fight” and was wounded Sunday night.

Reburn said a total of three inmates were involved in the altercation and that the exact circumstances of the incident are under investigation by the TDOC Office of Investigations and Conduct.

The injured inmate was treated on-site by NECX medical staff, and Reburn said he was in stable condition as of Monday, Nov. 8.