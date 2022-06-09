NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A mother was charged late Wednesday night after police said she crashed into several cars in Inglewood with two children in her vehicle.

Metro police responded to El Fuego restaurant located at 3917 Gallatin Pike and found Hannah Schleuder, 36, who reportedly appeared intoxicated. Officers said a worker told them she crashed into multiple cars in the parking lot, with her 2-year-old and 6-year-old children inside her minivan.

According to police documents, Schleuder smelled of alcohol, had difficulty articulating her kid’s names, and told officers her youngest child was born in the year 2025. Police said she admitted to consuming one margarita.

Authorities then checked her license and allegedly learned Schleuder had a prior DUI out of Williamson County.

Police said the children were not injured. Schleuder was charged with two counts of child endangerment.