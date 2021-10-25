LIVE NOW /
Inmate stabbed multiple times with homemade weapon at Northeast Correctional Complex, TDOC says

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC) administrators told News Channel 11 that an inmate at Northeast Correctional Complex was stabbed multiple times and required outside medical care on Sunday.

According to TDOC public information officer Robert Reburn, an “incident” between two inmates ended with one stabbing the other with a homemade weapon around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Reburn said the victim’s condition is stable as of Monday, Oct. 25 after being transported via ambulance outside medical care.

Neither inmate involved in the incident has been identified.

The complex has recently been experiencing staffing shortages, culminating in a series of challenges at the complex that has drawn the attention of state representative Scotty Campbell.

