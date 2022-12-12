BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) has identified an inmate who died after an alleged attack inside Wallens Ridge State Prison.

A release from VADOC states that Carl Wilkins, 33, was taken to Lonesome Pine Hospital by ambulance on Sunday. Wilkins was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to VADOC, Wilkins was transported to the hospital after “an apparent attack by another inmate.”

As of Monday, an investigation into Wilkins’ death was still underway. VADOC stated in its release that additional information will be released as it develops.