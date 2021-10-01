Truck driver sentenced 15 years in prison for impregnating Lee County 13-year-old

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — David Skaggs, 33, of Cahokia, Illinois, received a 180-month sentence in prison for impregnating a 13-year-old girl while transporting her and her older brother from Southwest Virginia to South Dakota.

A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Skaggs had pled guilty to transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Skaggs began communicating with the girl’s older brother — a 15-year-old boy at the time — in 2015, according to court documents, eventually developing a friendly relationship.

The friendship led Skaggs to become acquainted with the boy’s family, including his younger 13-year-old sister.

In August 2015, Skaggs took the boy and girl on a long-distance trip in his tractor-trailer, picking the pair up in Lee County before traveling to South Dakota together, investigators said.

The release said that in South Dakota, Skaggs bought the children alcohol, and they all drank while sitting in the truck. After the brother was asleep, Skaggs “had sexual intercourse with [the 13-year-old] in the sleeper portion of Skaggs’ truck,” stated the report.

The 13-year-old later gave birth to Skaggs’ child.

“David Skaggs befriended the victim’s family to gain their trust only to later identify and abuse the young victim after driving her halfway across the country,” Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar said. “Today’s sentence reflects the serious nature of his offense and just how serious this Justice Department approaches cases involving the abuse of children. I am grateful to the FBI, Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia Department of Social Services for the professional manner in which they handled this very serious and very delicate matter.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Whit D. Pierce is prosecuting the case.