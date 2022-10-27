ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — An undercover drug operation led Erwin authorities to the 1100 block of Martins Creek Road, where they arrested a married couple on Wednesday.

A news release from the Erwin Police Department states the agency and the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gordon L. Lyons, 66, and Tammy G. Lyons, 63, both of Erwin, during the execution of a search warrant at their home.

Police charged both with possession of meth, maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used or sold, five counts of possession of legend drugs and tampering with evidence.

Gordon faces additional charges, including possession of Schedule III drugs and possession of Schedule IV drugs. Tammy also faces further charges, including the sale of meth, three counts of possession of Schedule III drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Erwin Police Chief J. Regan Tilson confirmed Gordon and Tammy are married.

The investigation remains ongoing, and further charges are pending.