HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After spotting a broken brake light Thursday afternoon, Hawkins County authorities turned around and noticed a gray Chevrolet Impala “accelerate to a high rate of speed traveling toward Longs Bend.”

An arrest report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) stated deputies paced the car at 65-70 mph in a 30-mph zone as it continued traveling south on Longs Bend. The vehicle entered a marked work zone with flaggers in the roadway and “did not slow down and came extremely close to the workers.”

The report revealed a deputy reportedly counted four workers near the roadway as the car sped by.

The Impala reportedly lost control when it attempted to turn right before Honeycutt Road, running into a ditch on the right side of the roadway. When deputies approached the wrecked vehicle, a woman — later determined to have been the driver — tried to run from the scene into a thorn patch, “but could not cross due to a [barbed] wire fence.”

Deputies identified the driver as Breanna Derrick, 31, of Rogersville. According to the report, Derrick told officers there was “a marijuana roach and grinder in the car,” and police reportedly found a black grinder with green residue along with a black and green smoking pipe.

Police checked criminal records and discovered that Derrick’s license had been suspended, and there was no insurance on the vehicle, the report stated.

Derrick faces the following charges:

Evading by motor vehicle

Light law

Driving on a suspended license

Drug paraphernalia possession

Violation of financial responsibility

Four counts of reckless endangerment

Derrick reportedly told officers she attempted to flee because she had a child support warrant. She is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 14.