HONAKER, Va, (WJHL) – A Honaker police officer was injured and two police cars were damaged in a Sunday afternoon pursuit in Russell County.

According to a release from the Honaker Police Department (HPD), officers responded to a panic alarm activation at the TigerX Pharmacy on Redbud Highway.

Upon arrival, after speaking with a pharmacist outside, officers determined that there was a woman inside the pharmacy, later identified as Kaelyn Howard, that presented a fraudulent prescription, according to the release.

Howard then exited the pharmacy and allegedly fled on foot after officers attempted to detain Howard for further questioning.

Howard then ran to a nearby parked vehicle that was being operated by a male, later identified as Kelvin Hubbard. Howard got into the car and the officer reached inside the vehicle to attempt to detain her when Hubbard allegedly put the car in motion, dragging the officer to the ground, according to the release.

After fleeing the scene in the vehicle, the HPD and Russell County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) began a pursuit of the vehicle. The pursuit ended in the Town of Honaker on Thompson Creek Road.

The suspect struck a RCSO and HPD patrol unit. The vehicle was stopped and both suspects were taken into custody.

A HPD officer sustained a minor injury.

Hubbard and Howard both face a slew of charges. The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.