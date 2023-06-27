WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Spike strips made out of foam and screws were found set out near the roadway on Porterfield Highway (US 58) in Washington County, Virginia on Tuesday night, according to Capt. Travis Turner with the sheriff’s office.

A statement from Turner said police found apparent homemade spike strips that were set off of the roadway “where law enforcement are known to park.” Turner said police also found several screws thrown out in the area.

According to Turner, no sharp objects were found on the roadway itself, and officers worked to clean up the side of the road Tuesday night.

Turner said the investigation is ongoing.