High-speed pursuit leads Carter County deputies to drug bust

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A high-speed pursuit on Thursday led Carter County officers to charge a man with drug charges as well as violations of parole, a police report says.

Photo: Jennifer Bradley (Carter County Sheriff’s Office)

According to a report from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy spotted a man riding in a car on North Lynn Avenue that he recognized as wanted out of Carter County Criminal Court for a violation of parole.

The report says the officer attempted to stop the car, which was driven by Jennifer Bradley, before it sped away onto Broad Street, running a stoplight in the process.

According to the report, the deputy informed central dispatch that they would begin a pursuit, and they reached maximum speeds of 71 miles an hour while chasing the suspects.

Photo: Terry Teaster (Carter County Sheriff’s Office)

The report says the pursuit continued onto West Elk Avenue and into a parking lot before the driver stopped behind a nearby Pizza Hut. The passenger, identified as Terry Teaster, then reportedly ran from officers onto Mill Street, Holly Lane and Ash Street.

According to the report, Teaster was stopped in a driveway on Ash Street. Officers then searched him, and the report says they found material believed to be methamphetamine and plastic baggies.

Bradley and Teaster were both arrested and transported to the Carter County Detention Center, and the report says officers found multiple suspicious items in the car, including:

A syringe.

A pipe “consistent with what is used to ingest methamphetamine.”

A scale.

Two Uricalm 99.5mg over-the-counter pain relief pills

1.79 grams of a “clear crystalline substance.”

According to the report, Teaster was charged with Drug Paraphernalia, Evading Arrest and Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to resell.

Bradley was charged with Evading Arrest, Drug Paraphernalia and Driving while License Revoked.