LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — A high school teacher in Lebanon was indicted on Monday for a number of sex crimes allegedly committed while he was in a supervisory position.

According to a release from the Russell County commonwealth attorney’s office, Christopher Nicholas Conley was indicted by a grand jury on the following charges:

Attempting to Unlawfully Video/Photograph Images of Another’s Intimate Parts or Undergarments. (x2)

Proposing a Sex Act by Communications System.

Indecent Liberties While in a Supervisory Role.

“We appreciate Russell County Public Schools officials’ assistance during this investigation,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Zach Stoots said in the release. “Our office will continue to work together in these investigations with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police, and other agencies to ensure that Russell County is a safe place for our children to learn and thrive.”

Conley was released on an unsecured bond with the condition that he is not active on social media whatsoever, and has no contact with any alleged victim, according to the release. Conley’s next court appearance is scheduled in Russell County Circuit Court on June 13.