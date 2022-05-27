HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A joint investigation by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) and Church Hill Police Department (CHPD) uncovered that a woman had allegedly been selling meth from a residence within 1,000 feet of a public library and elementary school.

A release from the HCSO revealed that the office’s narcotics unit tipped off the CHPD that there was possible “crime activity, including drugs and assaults,” at a home on the 300 block of East Main Street. The two departments discovered that a woman living at the address, identified as Tracy Collins Begley, 43, of Nickelsville, Virginia, is a fugitive.

Officers arrived at the home just before 1 a.m. on Thursday with a warrant to arrest Begley and found her hiding in a bathroom, according to authorities. Police searched Begley and reportedly found 2.5 grams of meth in her left pocket. She allowed officers to search her purse, the release stated, which uncovered another 2.5 grams of meth.

The homeowner reportedly gave police written consent to search the residence and cars, leading authorities to find an additional 93 grams of methamphetamine — a total of 98 grams including what officers allegedly found in Begley’s possession.

An investigation revealed Begley had been selling methamphetamine from the house “on a regular basis, including that day,” the release stated.