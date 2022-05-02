HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Hawkins County homeowner assisted in the arrest of a man who led authorities on a chase through the county Saturday.

A report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) states deputies spotted a red Honda motorcycle on Highway 11W shortly after noon. The motorcycle reportedly had a headlight out and its tag was not visible.

After deputies activated their lights and tried to conduct a traffic stop, the motorcycle sped up and refused to stop, the HCSO reports. As the pursuit continued, the motorcycle reached speeds of 90 miles per hour.

The HCSO reports that the pursuit was terminated after it had spanned several roadways and was deemed unsafe. However, a homeowner on South Bear Hollow Road flagged down deputies and said a motorcycle had been left on his property.

The motorcycle was the same that had been involved in the pursuit, but deputies stated that the driver had run off and abandoned it on the property. The vehicle was towed while authorities searched the area for the driver. He was not found at the time.

According to the report, deputies were called around 4 p.m. by the homeowner, who said that the suspect had come back to his property looking for the motorcycle.

“The homeowner told the suspect not to leave and held him at the [scene] until I arrived and took him into custody,” the report reads.

The suspect was identified as Deven McDaniel, 30, of Rogersville. McDaniel told police he had fled because he did not have a driver’s license. McDaniel was also reportedly unable to provide proof of insurance for the motorcycle.

He was arrested and charged with speeding, felony evading arrest, violation of financial responsibility, driving without a license and violation of financial responsibility.

McDaniel was transported to the Hawkins County Jail on Saturday. The sheriff’s office reports he was released Monday afternoon.