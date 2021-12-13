HCSO: Church Hill man charged after crashing into porch, reported elder abuse

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Hawkins County man is facing several charges after police say he drove off a road and crashed into a porch Friday night.

According to an arrest report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Donald Dobbs was arrested on Dec. 10 after deputies were called to Church Road in Church Hill just before 11 p.m.

The report states Dobbs, 59, was swaying while sitting in a chair on the porch when deputies arrived.

HCSO reports Dobbs’ truck had pulled out from his driveway and drove through a fence, into a cow pasture, then through another fence and mailbox. Before hitting the concrete porch, the truck also ran over lawn ornaments, according to the report.

Deputies reported that Dobbs smelled of alcohol and did not perform well on a sobriety test. Two empty whiskey bottles were also found in the vehicle with plastic cups that smelled of alcohol and an assortment of medication, according to HCSO.

“Dobbs stated that he had some Canadian Club (whiskey) in the red Solo cup and has been drinking for about four hours,” the report states.

Dobbs was charged with driving left of the center line, driving under the influence and reckless driving. He was transported to the Hawkins County Jail.

On Saturday, Dobbs was also served warrants of aggravated elder abuse and aggravated assault while at the Hawkins County Jail. Those charges stem from an incident that occurred on Nov. 27, according to HCSO.

A domestic report on Dobbs states that on that date neighbors went to Dobbs’ home after being called by another neighbor. They reportedly found an 86-year-old woman bleeding “profusely” from her head. On Friday, the woman gave a statement to police, saying that Dobbs had punched her while he was drunk and angry about not being able to find his phone.

The woman reportedly required three staples following the injury.

Dobbs was scheduled to appear in general sessions court Monday on all five charges.